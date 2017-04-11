Politics
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaSan Bernardino Shooter Reportedly Threatened Wife After She Left, Police Say
School Shooting San Bernardino
White HouseSean Spicer: Hitler 'Didn't Even Sink to Using Chemical Weapons'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing In White House
ImmigrationAttorney General Jeff Sessions Brings Tough Talk on Immigration to the Mexican Border
Border Tour Sessions
royalsWatch Queen Elizabeth II Dutifully Play with Elephants and Feed Them Bananas
The Queen &amp; Duke Of Edinburgh Visit Bedfordshire
Donald Trump

The Syria Strike Proves There's No Collusion Between Trump and Russia, Eric Trump Says

Alana Abramson
2:15 PM ET

Eric Trump said in a new interview that his father's decision to conduct unilateral missile strikes against Syria is proof he has no connections to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government.

“If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie,” Eric Trump, who took over Donald Trump's real estate business after he became President, said in an interview with the British newspaper The Telegraph.

The United States launched missile strikes against Syria last week following a deadly chemical weapons attack in the country that killed dozens of civilians, including children. Russia is backing Bashar Assad and the Syrian government in the country's six-year civil war. The U.S. is holding Assad accountable for the chemical attack, and has concluded Russia knew about the attack in advance, the Associated Press reports.

“If they disrespect us and if they cross us, fine. There will be no one harder — he has got more backbone than anybody," Eric Trump said of his father. “He is not a guy who gets intimidated. I can tell you he is tough and he won’t be pushed around. The cards will shake out the way they do but he’s tough.”

MORE: The G-7 Wants Russia to Pressure Syria, But It Won't Sanction Moscow

Questions of ties with Russia have dogged Trump and his associates since the 2016 presidential campaign. FBI Director James Comey has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, and the House and Senate intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the matter.

The Trump Administration has repeatedly denied any connections to Russia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME