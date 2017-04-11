World
Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
russia

Vladimir Putin Says the UN Should Investigate the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

Associated Press
10:28 AM ET

(MOSCOW) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia will appeal to the United Nations to investigate last week's chemical attack in Syria.

Moscow has dismissed suggestions that the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack in Idlib province.

Putin told reporters on Tuesday that Russia would appeal to a U.N. agency in the Hague, urging it to hold an official probe.

Putin also said Russia has received intelligence about planned "provocations" using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government. He said the U.N. should first investigate the attack.

"It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq," Putin told reporters on Tuesday. "We have seen it all already."

Russia has defended Bashar Assad's government which has been accused of launching a chemical weapons attack on the Idlib province.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

Follow TIME