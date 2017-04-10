Politics
White House

Watch Live: Neil Gorsuch Gets Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

Maya Rhodan
9:31 AM ET

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the nation's 113th Associate Justice on Monday, April 10.

The swearing-in will take place in two separate ceremonies. At the first, held privately at the U.S. Supreme Court, Gorsuch will take the constitutional oath of office. Next, Gorsuch will take the judicial oath of office during a public White House Rose Garden ceremony at 11 a.m. Gorsuch's former boss, Justice Anthony Kennedy, will administer the oath.

The new justice will fill a seat that's been left vacant for over a year following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama sought to fill the seat with his own nominee, federal Judge Merrick Garland, but Republicans blocked him in order to wait for the next president's pick.

Gorsuch's nomination and confirmation has been seen as the most decisive success of President Trump's young administration so far, despite the partisan rancor that put his nomination in jeopardy.

