Gorsuch as young boy circa 1970's as seen in Senior Yearbook 1985, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, Md. Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

See Photos of Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch From Throughout His Life

Federal judge Neil Gorsuch will face confirmation hearings in the Senate this week.

A judge in Colorado on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, Gorsuch was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat left empty by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia .

President Obama had previously nominated Judge Merrick Garland , an appeals court judge on the District of Columbia Circuit, for that opening, but Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for him.

Gorsuch has received support from his classmates at Columbia and Harvard Law School , while Democrats have tried to highlight the human side of his past decisions. He's also said that he found Trump's attacks on other judges "demoralizing."

Here's a look at Gorsuch's life in photographs. Michelle Molloy, who edited this photo essay, is a senior photo editor at TIME.