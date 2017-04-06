U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesComedy Legend Don Rickles Dies at Age 90
Don Rickles on The Carol Burnett Show, on Oct. 23, 1970.
animalsHow to Survive a Shark Attack, According to Experts
AUST, Spencer Gulf, Great White shark bites @ surface, teeth (Carcharodon C2050/ncarcharias) JW484
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert: Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Was Like an ‘Attractive Lives Matter’ March
Alexandre Vautier : Backstage - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017
MusicESSENCE Festival 2017: Who Is Performing and How to Get Tickets
US-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSIC
Trump Supporters Rally In Favor Of "America First" Agenda
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump move a cardboard cut out of President Trump out of the rain during a rally in favor of the "America First" agenda on February 27, 2017 in Brea, California.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
politics

Less Than Half of White Men Now Support President Trump, Polls Find

Josh Sanburn
2:48 PM ET

The challenging start to President Trump’s term in office appears to be taking a toll on the very voters who helped elect him: white men.

According to polls taken over the last few weeks, support for the President among white men is eroding. Since March, the percentage of white males who say they back the President has dropped from 58% to 47%, according to polling by Quinnipiac University.

Similarly, an IBD/TIPP poll conducted in March and released earlier this week showed that the President's support among white men fell from 58% earlier in March to 49%. That poll also showed a decline in support among rural Americans from 56% earlier in March to 41%.

Those figures come as the Trump's overall approval ratings remain in the 30s, historic lows for a new president. Declining public support could hinder the President as he attempts to usher in sweeping tax reform and a potential $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The first few months of Trump’s administration have largely been defined by infighting at the White House, allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and a health care bill that failed to pass Congress, all of which could be weakening support among Trump's most ardent backers.

“It could be that a candidate who built himself as a winner took a huge loss [on health care],” says Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll. “It could be that a candidate who built himself as a leader is presiding over a White House that to the minds of a lot of people is in chaos.”

For many of Trump’s supporters, the President’s election victory came in part because they saw him as a “winner and in their minds tough and a closer," Malloy says. "And Americans have not seen that side of Donald Trump and not any kind of victory lap yet.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME