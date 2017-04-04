President Trump's Approval Ratings Just Hit Another Low

File photo of now-President Donald Trump taken in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Dec. 9, 2016.

President Donald Trump ’s approval ratings fell to 35% Tuesday — another new low for the president during his first months in office.

The approval ratings produced by Quinnipiac University are a drop from the last national poll, released March 22, which showed Trump's approval at 37%. Trump’s ratings fall under former President Barack Obama ’s lowest — 38% in 2013.

According to the poll, the majority of Americans also believe the following about the president:

“He is not honest”

“He does not have good leadership skills”

“He does not care about average Americans”

“He is not level-headed”

“He does not share their values”

Additionally, 52% of voters say they are embarrassed to have Trump has president, according to the poll.

“President Donald Trump continues to struggle, even among his most loyal supporters,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement. “Many of them would be hard pressed to see even a silver lining in this troubling downward spiral.”

The poll also found the plurality of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the following issues: the environment , the economy , foreign policy , terrorism and immigration issues. Only 28% of Americans approved of his handling of healthcare about a week after House Republicans failed to pass their Obamacare replacement plan.

But some reviews were more positive: the majority of Americans also believe Trump “is a strong person” and “is intelligent.”

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,171 voters across the country from March 30 to April 9.