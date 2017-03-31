Here Are the Best April Fools' Day Pranks of 2017

Saturday, April 1 is officially April Fools' Day, though one could argue that every day can feel like April Fools' Day in the age of fake news.

Yet most of the pranks pulled by marketers and ad agencies this week likely won't have such real world consequences — and are meant to be all in good fun.

For April Fools' Day 2017, we'll be constantly updating the following list of this year's funniest pranks orchestrated by individuals and companies, so you can make sure you don’t fall for any of them. Or if you see gullible friends or family members passing them around, share this article with them and rub it in their faces.

The gags that have made it on TIME's list are ones that sound like they could totally exist already, or that will probably exist in the near future.

• The fake spelling test given by Joe Dombrowski, a teacher at Oakland Elementary School in Royal Oak, Michigan. ( CBS Detroit published a full list of the bogus words online.)

• Burger King' s latest "Whopper" is a tube of toothpaste.

• The new version of Amazon Alexa called "Petlexa"

• The app "Snoozer" , which allows tired people to plug in their location and a representative from Mattress Firm will swing by with a "NapSack," earplugs, and a teddy bear.

• PETCO's poop-scooping drone is BS.

• Quilted Northern's "uSit" bathroom tracker that records all sits, "including frequency, duration and exertion levels."

• A truly one-of-a-kind watch made out of animal fur designed by Analog Watch Co. ($199.99). "Simply groom your favorite furry friend with a brush, collect 2-4 ounces of their hair, seal it in a small bag, and drop it in the post...we'll bound the fur into a high-density felted wool. It takes 23 days for us to transfer m the fur into a brand new material."

• Bob Evans's beauty line offering a "farm to body experience."

• COFFEEMATE has a coffee-flavor COFFEEMATE brewing.

• The wedding planning website The Knot's notification to couples that their wedding checklists may have been deleted.

• "Sofia" the first "smart sofa" by home goods site Wayfair that features a voice-recognition system that can read out the owner's calendar and built-in parental controls that can correct rowdy children and pets that may start jumping up and down on it.

• GlassesUSA.com 's Invisible Glasses , which "change from green to invisible due to the heat emitted by your skin, allowing you to enjoy vision correction without the annoyance of wearing contact lenses," according to the product page.

• Trulia 's online directory of "Rental Pawperties" of dog houses.

• FreshDirect's and FoodKick’s pitless avocados .

• The new line of arcade game machines for cats and dogs called Mewsmnts and Barkade , respectively — both designed by Liberty Games.

• High Brew Cold Brew's coffee IV drip.

• Dating app Hinge's "Parental Controls Dashboard," so parents can specific (parent-only) filters for: Occupation, " Timeframe for children," " Distance from Mom & Dad," and " Holiday availability."

Hinge

• Google Gnome, a "Smart Yard" complement to Google Home that takes outdoor commands.

Don Holtz Photography

• Prune-flavored condoms offered by OurTime, a dating site for singles ages 50+.

• LEXUS LC's "Lane Valet," which moves the slows cars ahead into the next lane over to save drivers a honk.

• The e-commerce site Man Crates's new service "Man Freights," in which customers are shipped "inside fully-furnished 4’ x 4’ crates" outfitted with WiFi and mini-fridge "so they can surprise their long-distance loved ones in-person on their special day."

• Jim Beam had a gas ginning up a can of beans, specially aged for one day in a tin can.

• Zappos.com's attempt to combat package theft by shipping items in a new type of box called the "in secure box" that makes packages invisible so that they can't be stolen.

• Organic meal delivery kit brand GreenChef's new "all-Kale meal kit."

• "Canoeber," a company in Ely, Minnesota, that wants to be known as the "Uber for canoes" and "the world’s first water-based, ride-sharing service."

• The ultra fast food delivery service offered by Grubhub carried out by the some of the country's fastest runners, p arkour athletes, BMX riders and skateboarders, which includes an updated order tracking tool featuring livestream-equipped camera mounted to each driver’s helmet.

• Beef broth gummy bears for dogs made by the candy boutique Sugarfina .

• The magenta T-Mobile ONEsie , the wireless company's foray into wearable tech that lets it monitor vital signs and sleeping — in addition to how much data your phone is using.

• "She Sheds," a version of "man caves" for women offered for $99 per month by storage company Life Storage.

• Puzzles for Pets , an app loaded with puzzles for cats and dogs.

• Florida Atlantic University 's new policy letting students bring any kind of animal with them to class.