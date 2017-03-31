Newsfeed
viral

Google Just Unveiled 'Google Gnome.' It's an April Fools' Gag

Olivia B. Waxman
3:00 PM ET

Google pretended Friday to unveil a product called "Google Gnome." But don't be a fool, it's an April Fools' prank.

" Google Gnome is here to give every home in America the seamless, voice-activated Connected Yard Experience we all so desperately need," the company said in a statement.

While Google Home can handle indoor tasks, "Google Gnome" is designed handle outdoor tasks, like turning on the hose, controlling the lawn mower, and explaining which flowers are safe to eat and which ones are poisonous.

You can see the "commercial" for Google Gnome below.

It is the latest April Fools' Day gag from the search company, which also unveiled a feature in Google Maps that allows users to play Ms. Pac-Man in any area with plenty of roads for the colorful characters to charge down.

Google is also known for surprising users all year round with various "Easter Eggs," from the answers that appear when users search for "fun facts" to tools geared towards fans of the hit 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

