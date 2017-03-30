It's True: Crayola Is Really Retiring This Color

It's official — Crayola is retiring its Dandelion color from its 24-count crayon box set.

Dandelion is the first color to be pulled from the box set in its 100-year history. But the artists' supplies manufacturer said that it will replace the yellow color, which will be revealed on Friday — also known as National Crayon Day .

The company accidentally announced the retirement of the mustard-colored crayon a day earlier than expected with a video posted on Twitter.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 - Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt released a "statement" to TIME on Dandelion's behalf, saying, “Retire, my BUTT! You can’t retire me. I QUIT. And you can quote me on that, Daywalt.”

Crayola's box-set of crayons was created in 1903, but Dandelion was only added in 1990. Though Crayola has never dropped a color from its box-set before, it has retired other crayons in the past. These included shades like mint, teal blue and mulberry.

Crayola is expected to make the official announcement in Times Square and a livestream on Facebook at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.