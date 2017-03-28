Crayola is retiring a color from its 24-count crayon box for the first time in its 100-year history.
The Pennsylvania-based artists' supplies manufacturer hasn't yet revealed which crayon we'll bid goodbye to. The company will live stream the decision on Friday, March 31, otherwise known as National Crayon Day.
The current colors that make up a Crayola box are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.
Crayola has been encouraging individuals to share images of the color they can't live without on social media during the build up to the big reveal, accompanied by the hashtag #WhosLeaving.