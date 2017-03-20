Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was the summer's golden athlete, taking home five medals as she dominated in her sport. Ever since, Biles has been making the rounds on TV and awards shows , dining on meals prepared by Salt Bae , and even starring in a music video alongside friend and singer Jake Miller. But there's one tried-and-true rite of fame that the 20-year-old hadn't yet taken: getting a tattoo.

Over the weekend, Biles took the plunge, getting inked at West Hollywood tattoo parlor Body Electric. And her indelible design of choice? None other than those signature Olympic rings, appropriately enough. This is pretty par for the course for Olympians: fellow Team U.S.A. athletes Ryan Lochte, Missy Franklin, and Dana Vollmer proudly sport a set, too.

Inscribed on her right forearm, the new body art made its debut on her Instagram. She'll also be showing off the look at the premiere of the new season of Dancing with the Stars this week, where the petite athlete will be showing off her moves against a starry lineup that includes figure skater Nancy Kerrigan , Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei , and Bachelor -no-more Nick Viall.

But with this permanent piece of Olympic spirit worn on her skin, Biles may be able to bring some of that Rio magic to her Dancing debut, too.

first tat 😇 never too late to get the rings tatted 🤙🏾 thanks for taking me neighbor ☺️ @jakemiller A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT