



Simone Biles, the most decorated female gymnast of all-time and five-time Olympic gold medalist, stopped by The Late Show on Thursday night to give Stephen Colbert a lesson.

Biles was on the show to discuss her new book, Courage to Soar, which documents her early life, body shaming, and the rocky road that she faced on the way to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Biles shared some tips with Colbert some tips for grimacing through the pain and how to always stick the landing. While Colbert had not met Biles in the immediate aftermath of her incredible run at the Olympics, Biles was still riding her Olympic high. “There hasn’t been time to slow everything down yet,” she explained.

Instead of reflecting on her record-breaking Olympic run, Biles has been busy driving around the country on the Tour of Champions and learning to get used to her newfound fame, gymnastic groupies, and the strangeness of being recognized by fans on the street. Watch the clip below.