Internet

Simone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the Salt Bae Treatment

Megan McCluskey
5:42 PM UTC

Internet sensation Salt Bae has struck again. After recently demonstrating his now legendary salt sprinkling technique for Leonardo DiCaprio, the Turkish chef showed up to Simone Biles' Valentine's Day meal just in time to season her food.

The olympic gymnast shared a video on Twitter Tuesday of the moment Salt Bae — whose real name is Nusret Gökçe — blessed her dinner with his signature showering of salt flakes as she watched on laughing. "Got my food salted by the one & only," she captioned the video.

Watch the adorable full clip below.

