Norm Eisen has been one of President Trump's biggest critics on ethics issues, even going so far as to join a lawsuit against him over his business dealings.

But there's one area where he backs Trump: His Supreme Court pick .

Eisen is one of 57 Harvard Law School Class of 1991 classmates of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch from across the political spectrum to sign a letter supporting his nomination for the Supreme Court.

"Some of us supported Hillary Clinton, others voted for Donald Trump, while some of us supported thirdparty or write-in candidates," the letter states. "What unites us is that we attended law school with Judge Neil Gorsuch—a man we’ve known for more than a quarter century—and we unanimously believe Neil possesses the exemplary character, outstanding intellect, steady temperament, humility and open-mindedness to be an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court."

More than 150 classmates of Gorsuch's at Columbia University, including both Democrats and Republicans, signed a similar letter of support earlier this month.

Other signatories on the letter include former Republican National Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman. One notable member of the Class of 1991 who's not on the list: Former President Obama .