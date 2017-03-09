mindfulness5 Ways to Slow Down and Be Happy
viralViral Takeout Hero Just Wants to Eat 3 Orders of Mozzarella Sticks Without Judgment
Homemade Fried Mozzarella Sticks
MarsScientists Think Potatoes May Be Able to Grow on Mars
This oblique view of the lower mound in Gale crater shows layers of rock that preserve a record of environments on Mars.
public healthShould I Worry About Flu Vaccine Side Effects?
flu vaccine
Neil Gorsuch

One of President Trump's Biggest Critics Likes His Supreme Court Pick

7:39 PM UTC

Norm Eisen has been one of President Trump's biggest critics on ethics issues, even going so far as to join a lawsuit against him over his business dealings.

But there's one area where he backs Trump: His Supreme Court pick.

Eisen is one of 57 Harvard Law School Class of 1991 classmates of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch from across the political spectrum to sign a letter supporting his nomination for the Supreme Court.

"Some of us supported Hillary Clinton, others voted for Donald Trump, while some of us supported thirdparty or write-in candidates," the letter states. "What unites us is that we attended law school with Judge Neil Gorsuch—a man we’ve known for more than a quarter century—and we unanimously believe Neil possesses the exemplary character, outstanding intellect, steady temperament, humility and open-mindedness to be an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court."

More than 150 classmates of Gorsuch's at Columbia University, including both Democrats and Republicans, signed a similar letter of support earlier this month.

Other signatories on the letter include former Republican National Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman. One notable member of the Class of 1991 who's not on the list: Former President Obama.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME