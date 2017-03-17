CrimeSee a Rare Outtake from a Charles Manson Jailhouse Interview
2017 Los Angeles Times
Diet/Nutrition9 Healthy Foods That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, garlic
viralOf Course Sean Spicer's Green St. Patrick's Day Tie Got the Viral Photoshop Treatment
White House Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
Five Best IdeasAmerica May Miss Out on the Next Industrial Revolution
Saarland To Hold State Elections
Ariana Grande "Dangerous Woman" Tour - New York City
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande performs onstage during her "Dangerous Woman" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records) Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for Republic Records
Music

11 Classic Disney Songs Performed Flawlessly by Famous Pop Stars

Raisa Bruner
12:18 PM ET

Disney tunes have a special place in the hearts of many millennials (and millennial parents) who spent formative years glued to their televisions, watching and re-watching the animated fairy tales. As it turns out, the classic films of Disney's '90s renaissance have also provided a great showcase for the famous pop stars who lent their voices to their powerful, uplifting theme songs — often serenading viewers as the end credits rolled. Here, we've rounded up the best radio-ready versions of Disney's finest melodies, from names as big as Elton John, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera.

"A Whole New World," Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle

Disney favorite Peabo Bryson returned one year after lending his voice to Beauty and the Beast for 1992's Aladdin, joining powerhouse vocalist Regina Belle. The R&B-influenced take was included as the end credits version, a more radio-friendly rendition of the song performed in the movie by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga. It took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song and ultimately topped radio charts.

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Elton John

Elton John took home the 1995 Academy Award for Best Original Song — as well as a Grammy and Golden Globe — for composing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" with lyricist Tim Rice for The Lion King. While the film version features a different cast of voices, the end credits have John's own vocal. The song could get another remake to accompany Disney's live-action version of the film, set to star Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

"Colors of the Wind," Vanessa Williams

The powerful Pocahontas song finds the crystal-clear voice of Vanessa Williams painting a vision of 17th-century Native American life—and the importance of the environment—that still resonates with audiences today.

"Go the Distance," Michael Bolton

Singer Michael Bolton (and his flowing locks) stepped up to the plate to perform "Go the Distance," composed by Disney mainstay Alan Menken, for the 1997 Hercules movie. Sung in the film by Roger Bart, Bolton's take appeared in the end credits (and got its own music video).

"You'll Be In My Heart," Phil Collins

Phil Collins both composed and performed the famous Tarzan tune. It was another Academy Award winner for Best Original Song, in 2000, in addition to nabbing a slew of other honors. Collins' daughter, actress Lilly Collins, recently revealed that it had originally been used a lullaby for her.

"Reflection," Christina Aguilera

Aguilera swept into the spotlight in 1998 with this cover of the song performed in Mulan by Lea Salonga. It was Aguilera's debut single—she was 17—and quickly won her national attention for her powerhouse vocals, helping launch her career as a singer.

"Someday," All-4-One

Early-'90s R&B group All-4-One took on this Hunchback of Notre Dame tune composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Although the song is not a part of the movie's narrative, it played over the end credits and was included on the soundtrack.

"Never Knew I Needed," Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo joined the Disney family for the soundtrack of 2009's The Princess and the Frog. The singer-songwriter wrote and performed this modern R&B song, the first off of the movie's official soundtrack. It appears in the movie's end credits, while the accompanying music video, filmed in New Orleans, was directed by Beyoncé's preferred director Melina Matsoukas.

"Bare Necessities," Bill Murray

The 2016 live-action remake of The Jungle Book starred folk hero Bill Murray as sloth bear Baloo, giving the actor a chance to shine in this update on the beloved tune first performed in the 1967 animated version.

"How Far I'll Go," Alessia Cara

Last fall's Moana is Disney's latest smash-hit animated adventure, and although the original tune stars rising talent Auli'i Cravalho—who performed the Oscar-nominated song at this year's Academy Awards—this Alessia Cara version packs the same heartfelt punch with a pop-forward orchestration.

"Beauty and the Beast," John Legend and Ariana Grande

The newest addition to the canon comes courtesy of John Legend and Ariana Grande. Their rendition of the classic Beauty and the Beast theme song unites the pair for a contemporary orchestration of the Grammy-winning original, first sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, for the brand new movie starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME