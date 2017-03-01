Late Night TelevisionCam'ron Is Now Pro-Snitching Under Trump in This Daily Show Video
The Smokers Club Presents: The Underachievers, Cam'ron, G Herbo, Smoke DZA &amp; Nyck Caution
Virtual RealityOne of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
spaceSpace Tourist Richard Garriott to SpaceX Moon Travelers: Get Ready for a 'Profoundly Life-Changing' Ride
U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott gestures after putting on a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on Oct. 12, 2008.
ImmigrationTrump Wants to Highlight Immigrant Crime. Democrats Aren't the Only Ones Booing
President Trump Delivers First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Beyoncé poses for photographs backstage at THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS. CBS Photo Archive—Getty Images
celebrities

Even Beyoncé Answers Emails in the Middle of the Night Because Icons Never Sleep

9:27 PM UTC

A new profile of the director of Beyoncé's award-winning music video for "Formation," Melina Matsoukas, sheds some important light on the habits of Queen Bey the boss. As expected, the singer is a perfectionist and a hard worker, even reading—and responding—to emails in the middle of the night.

According to Matsoukas, who's worked with everyone from Rihanna to Snoop Dogg and formed a close relationship with Beyoncé and her sister Solange over the years of their collaborations, she only had a few weeks to make the big "Formation" video, which would unveil a new, more politically incisive side to Beyoncé's public image—and kick off Lemonade. After doing her research, Matsoukas sent Beyoncé a written treatment via email in "the middle of the night." Bey's response came back "within hours," the New Yorker tells us. Scions never sleep.

The production's tight timeline meant Matsoukas had just two days to shoot Beyoncé on-set. In an artificial lake with a blue screen background, Matsoukas relates, she set up the singer reclining on a sinking police squad car. It's an iconic shot that recurs throughout the video, echoing Hurricane Katrina's aftermath. It also happened to involve cold water—but in a non-diva move, Beyoncé didn't complain. Instead, she very subtly donned a wetsuit beneath her Gucci outfit, which probably makes this the most impressive use of neoprene in a music video of all time.

"And Miss Tina is calling me, like, ‘You’re going to give her pneumonia, and she has to perform at the Super Bowl,'" Matsoukas relates of the stressful filming experience. Of course, Beyoncé went on to perform with show-stealing aplomb just a few days later. Definition boss, down to the late-night email habits.

We bet she sticks to inbox zero.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME