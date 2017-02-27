Moana's Auli'i Cravalho Got Hit By a Wave During Her Oscars Performance

THE OSCARS(r) - The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (Patrick Wymore/ABC via Getty Images) AULI'I CRAVALHO

THE OSCARS(r) - The 89th Oscars(r) broadcasts live on Oscar(r) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. (Patrick Wymore/ABC via Getty Images) AULI'I CRAVALHO Image Group LA—ABC via Getty Images

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho wasn't phased by big crowds or big waves during her Oscars performance on Sunday night. A dancer carrying a fake wave accidentally hit the actor in the face while she was singing "How Far I'll Go" from the movie. Cravalho barely flinched and continued to serenade the star-studded audience despite the snafu.

At just 16 years old Cravalho already seems to be a pro. She voiced the hero Moana in an animated Disney film. She performed the Oscar-nominated song with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda , who wrote some of the film's music. Miranda was on the verge of earning the elusive EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) , but "How Far I'll Go" lost to La La Land's "City of Stars" at the Oscars.