Jeb Bush delivers the Edwin L. Godkin Lecture at Harvard University on September 29, 2016 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta—Getty Images

Jeb Bush took to Twitter to denounce Rep. Steve King's (R-Iowa) controversial tweet about immigration , saying it doesn't reflect American values.

"America is a nation of immigrants," the former Florida governor tweeted Monday. "The sentiment expressed by Steve King doesn't reflect our shared history or values."

Bush is responding to a tweet by King on Sunday, where he showed support for far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders . "Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny," the Republican congressman wrote . "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."

The tweet was widely condemned for promoting white nationalism, but King doubled down on his comment during an appearance on CNN, saying he "meant exactly what I said" and that he'd "like to see an America that's so homogenous that we look a lot the same."