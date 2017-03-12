Rep. Steve King on the first day of the 115th Congress in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2017.

Rep. Steve King on the first day of the 115th Congress in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2017. Tom Williams—AP

Rep. Steve King Tweets Support for Far-Right Dutch Politician: 'Culture and Demographics Are Our Destiny'

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) sparked controversy on Sunday for a tweet that expressed support for the far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

King, who has a history of making racially provocative comments, tweeted: "Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." His comment quoted a cartoon from the account "Voices of Europe," which described itself on Twitter as "Anti EU / Pro Europe / MAGA."

Hundreds of Islamists shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Wilders is right for over 10 years. #turkijerel pic.twitter.com/dV2SjXg23r - Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) March 12, 2017

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO - Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

King has regularly espoused white supremacist ideologies — inciting outrage last year when he asked which "subgroup" contributed more to advancements in civilization than white people and when he put a Confederate flag pennant on his desk.

His Sunday tweet earned praise from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

King's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.