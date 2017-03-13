White HousePresident Trump Made 3 Big Promises on Health Care. The Budget Office Just Undercut All of Them
Books

5 New Books to Read While Winter Storm Stella Keeps You Indoors

Sarah Begley
9:29 PM UTC
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

With a forecast predicting many Americans could find themselves snowed in on Tuesday, what better way to weather the storm than curled up with a good book and a mug of cocoa? From the story of a 39-year-old at odds with her society to a teenager shocked by the death of her friend at the hands of the police, here are five new novels to spend time with, from the moment the flakes start falling until the last snow plow finishes its work. Stop by your local bookstore on your way home Monday night, or download these books to your favorite e-reader.

Spiegel & Grau

The Lucky Ones by Julianne Pachico

This debut novel documents the executions and disappearances that took place in Colombia from 1993 to 2013, as seen through the eyes of a range of characters. In 11 interconnected short stories, Pachico depicts everything from an American prisoner held prisoner by FARC to a warren of rabbits affected by the militants in their own unique way.

Get it now

Viking

The One-Eyed Man by Ron Currie

In the latest novel from the author of Everything Matters!, a narrator named K. becomes a reality TV star after intervening in an armed robbery. But fame is not all it's cracked up to be for this man, whose extreme honesty rubs everyone the wrong way.

Get it now

Balzer + Bray

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

In this YA novel, 16-year-old Starr Carter witnesses her best friend being shot and killed by the police, despite being unarmed. She soon finds herself in the middle of a national story. In the two weeks since its publication, the Black Lives Matter-inspired book has already taken the literary world by storm, hitting the No. 1 spot on the New York Times best-seller list for young-adult hardcovers.

Get it now

Europa Editions

Ties by Domenico Starnone

In this novel by the man rumored to be married to the real Elena Ferrante, a husband's extended infidelity has soul-deadening repercussions for his wife and children over the course of decades — though there's a hearty dose of comedy here, too. The Italian novel is translated by Pulitzer Prize winner Jhumpa Lahiri.

Get it now

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg

The author of The Middlesteins returns with a new novel about 39-year-old Andrea Bern, a woman who leads an independent life, but who feels at odds with the world around her. When she becomes an aunt to a terminally ill child, she finds herself reassessing everything.

Get it now

Ideas
