Binet ( HHhH ) begins his new novel with a premise that is at once highbrow and ridiculous: What if Roland Barthes’ death was not an accident, but a murder? The plot that unfolds involves Jacques Derrida, Umberto Eco and the search for a lost manuscript.

The versatile author ( Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian , The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven ) has written a memoir about his mother, a loving yet abusive figure who elicited complex feelings. After her death at the age of 78, Alexie will pay tribute to her with 78 essays and 78 poems.

The bestselling author of The Girl on the Train will release a new psychological thriller; this time, the victims are a single mother and a teenage girl who are found dead at the bottom of a river.

The feminist writer investigates what women need to be happy, and how structural problems prevent them from fulfilling those needs. Through conversations with individual women, she suggests solutions and policies that will even the playing field and give women more time to pursue joy.

El Akkad’s debut novel imagines a Second American Civil War breaking out in 2074. When a Louisiana girl at a displaced persons camp is approached by an official, she doesn’t realize what violence and controversy she’s getting herself into.

Two white music enthusiasts find themselves on a dark and mysterious journey after posting a phony recording on the internet: they present it as a lost recording of a 1920s blues musician, though it was made in a park in the current day. But a collector gets in touch to reveal that the recording is actually real.

Hamid ( The Reluctant Fundamentalist ) depicts an unnamed Muslim city where war is breaking out as two young people are falling in love. As the fighting intensifies and the casualties mount, the young couple learns of enchanted doors that transport people out of the city and into safer parts of the world. But when they arrive in these Western cities, they must deal with new kinds of hostility.

The legendary essayist, novelist and memoirist ( The Year of Magical Thinking ; Slouching Toward Bethlehem ; Play It As It Lays ) opens up her notebooks from 1970 and 1976 to reveal her thinking on interviews about the American South, California and the Patty Hearst trial.

The short story master ( Tenth of December , CivilWarLand in Bad Decline ) goes long-form with a novel about Abraham Lincoln’s trips to his son’s grave. While the sitting president mourns his son’s death, spirits around the cemetery observe him in grief.

In this Japanese crime novel, massively celebrated in its home country, a former detective who once investigated the kidnapping of a young girl now has his own daughter go missing. Against his wishes, he’s forced to revisit the case that went so wrong.

The author of How to Be Both kicks off a new tetralogy of interconnected though independent novels arranged around the seasons. The story explores the nature of time and the cyclical forces of culture.

The acclaimed short-story writer returns to the form after the success of her novel Eileen (a finalist for the Man Booker Prize) with stories about loners, losers, misfits and creeps, depicted with humor though their situations are pathetic, if not tragic.

In the second installment of a trilogy that began with Outline, Cusk’s reticent, observant narrator once again creates a series of profiles in miniature through her conversations with friends, strangers and family members—all the while remaining opaque to the reader herself.

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Russia writes a series of letters to his son raising questions about how to be a good Muslim in the 21st century. While examining the lure of extremism for some young Muslims, he makes the case for moderates to come together and forge a path forward that is true to the religion yet adaptive to contemporary realities.