Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Redgrave Sisters Take America
Mar. 17, 1967
brazilBrazil’s President Moved Out Because of ‘Ghosts’
Brazilian President Michel Temer gestures following a breakfast with the media at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on December 22, 2016.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Health Insurance Costs, Holi Festival and Tyra Banks
INDIA-RELIGION-FESTIVAL-HOLI
United KingdomNicola Sturgeon Is Seeking a New Scottish Independence Referendum
BELGIUM-EU-POLITICS-SCOTLAND
Kellyanne Conway
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Howard Kurtz during a taping of his "MediaBuzz" program on the Fox News Channel in New York City, on March 10, 2017. Richard Drew—AP
White House

Kellyanne Conway Says 'I Don't Have Any Evidence' of Trump's Wiretap Claim

Maya Rhodan
1:16 PM UTC

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Monday that she has no evidence to back up unsubstantiated claims Trump made that his predecessor wiretapped him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The answer is I don’t have any evidence and I’m very happy that the House intelligence committee are investigating,” Conway said in an interview on Good Morning America.

Trump recently sent a series of tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election. He called Obama a "bad (or sick) guy" and equated the alleged taps to the Watergate scandal. The White House has not yet provided any evidence to back up the President's claims, which were widely disputed, including by top intelligence figures. Obama has also denied it.

Conway's statements on Monday followed an interview with the Bergen Record, during which she said there are "many ways to surveil each other," which many interpreted as a suggestion that the Trump Administration believed the Obama taps were more widespread than the President suggested. Conway's mention of "microwaves that turn into cameras" alluded to recent documents released by WikiLeaks about CIA surveillance and hacking techniques.

On Good Morning America, Conway said she was speaking about surveillance generally in that interview, not making additional claims about Obama.

"All I said to the Bergen Record is — I was making a comment about the articles from this past week where it is revealed that one can be surveiled in any number of techniques," Conway said. "I wasn't talking about anything specific. ... I wasn't making a suggestion about Trump Tower."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME