cybersecurity-cia-hack-phone-tv-usa
Can the CIA hack your cell phone and smart TV? WikiLeaks says yes Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
intelligence

CIA Says Americans Should Be 'Deeply Troubled' by Wikileaks' Latest Leak

10:35 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The CIA says Americans should be "deeply troubled" by WikiLeaks' disclosure of thousands of intelligence documents that purportedly detail ways the agency does its hacking.

In a statement Wednesday, the CIA didn't confirm its files were stolen. CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak says the agency will not comment on the authenticity of the documents released or on the status of any investigation into the source of the documents.

The agency says such disclosures not only jeopardize U.S. personnel and operations, but also equip American adversaries with tools and information to damage U.S. national security.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials are still reviewing the cache of more than 8,000 documents released.

Follow TIME