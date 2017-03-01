Donald TrumpPresident Trump Said It's 'Time to Join Forces' to Fix America's Problems
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
North KoreaTwo Women Charged With the Murder of Kim Jong Nam in Airport Nerve Agent Attack
APTOPIX Malaysia North Korea
Donald TrumpAntonin Scalia's Widow Got a Standing Ovation at President Trump's Address to Congress
President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
United NationsRussia and China Veto New U.N. Sanctions on Syria
UN - Syria - Chemical Weapons
Donald Trump

Watch the Emotional Applause for a Navy SEAL Widow at President Trump's Address to Congress

3:30 AM UTC

The widow of a Navy SEAL killed in Yemen got the most extended applause of the night during President Donald Trump's address to Congress, wiping away tears as the room cheered her with a long standing ovation.

Carryn Owens, the widow of U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens, was visibly emotional as the President spoke about her late husband. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. "As the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom. We will never forget him."

Carryn Owens cried and periodically looked up to the sky amid the applause, seated next to First Daughter Ivanka Trump as one of the President's guests for the evening. The applause went on for so long that the President quipped she had broken a record.

Ryan Owens, killed during a raid on an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen, was the first known U.S. combat casualty of Trump's presidency.

