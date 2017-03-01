Read President Trump's First Address to Congress

"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts. ...

Think of the marvels we can achieve if we simply set free the dreams of our people, cures to illnesses that have always plagued us are not too much to hope. ...

My budget will also increase funding for our veterans. Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them. The challenges we face as a nation are great, but our people are even greater and none are greater or braver than those who fight for American in uniform."