Donald TrumpPresident Trump Said It's 'Time to Join Forces' to Fix America's Problems
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
North KoreaTwo Women Charged With the Murder of Kim Jong Nam in Airport Nerve Agent Attack
APTOPIX Malaysia North Korea
Donald TrumpWatch the Emotional Applause for a Navy SEAL Widow at President Trump's Address to Congress
Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens in an undated photo.
Donald TrumpAntonin Scalia's Widow Got a Standing Ovation at President Trump's Address to Congress
President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
Donald Trump

What President Trump Said About Immigration During His Address to Congress

2:51 AM UTC

President Donald Trump outlined his vision for U.S. immigration during his joint address to Congress, advocating for a reduction in "lower-skilled" immigration and highlighting families who were victims of violent crimes committed by immigrants. But he also opened the door to an immigration reform deal.

A "merit-based immigration system," Trump said Tuesday night in his remarks prepared for delivery, "is a basic principle that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially. ... Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: it will save countless dollars, raise workers' wages, and help struggling families — including immigrant families — enter the middle class."

Trump told network anchors earlier on Tuesday that he would be open to a comprehensive immigration reform bill. He alluded to it during his joint address, saying, "I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security, and to restore respect for our laws. If we are guided by the well-being of American citizens then I believe Republicans and Democrats can work together to achieve an outcome that has eluded our country for decades."

Trump brought Jamiel Shaw, Susan Oliver, Jenna Oliver and Jessica Davis as his guests to the event— each of them had a family member killed by an undocumented immigrant. Trump said he ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve families like these called VOICE –- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. Violence by undocumented immigrants was a theme Trump spoke of throughout his campaign, often referencing Shaw specifically. Trump said Tuesday that Shaw "has become a good friend."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME