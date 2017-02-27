The Internet Lost It Over the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

The Internet had a field day after the 2017 Oscars ended in a shocking twist—Moonlight won Best Picture , but only after the award was mistakenly given to La La Land.

La La Land was expected to win the award, so the accidental announcement that it had won disappointed but did not shock those viewers who considered Moonlight —a deep, vivid coming-of-age story—the more deserving film. Although initial tweets about La La Land 's win expressed anger, things changed when it was confirmed that Moonlight had actually won .

Everyone at first was incredibly confused.

'Well, I don't know what happened. I blame myself for this.' - @JimmyKimmel 😂 #Oscars - Noah Wilson (@NoahWilsonLive) February 27, 2017

Even after Warren Beatty explained what happened, I still don't know what happened. What did he read? #Oscars - Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) February 27, 2017

Why didn't the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325 - Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

LA LA LAND DEFEATS MOONLIGHT pic.twitter.com/uGNI9GD6GK - Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) February 27, 2017

Then confusion turned to joy as people realized the mix-up was not a joke.

like…the SIMPLE FACT ALONE THAT MOONLIGHT ACTUALLY WON IS CRAZY. THAT’S AMAZING. FORGETTING EVERYTHING ELSE - David Sims (@davidlsims) February 27, 2017

I AM SO HAPPY FOR MOONLIGHT!!!! MY HEART IS BURSTING FOR MOONLIGHT!! - Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) February 27, 2017

i hope barry jenkins get roaring drunk tonight and revels in deep and irrepressible #BlackBoyJoy - Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) February 27, 2017

this white man is invited to the cookout for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/QjAzzBB3TZ - Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) February 27, 2017

Then began the political comparisons, as people said they wished the 2016 elections could have turned out like the Oscars.

La La Land would've won if not for the guild voters from CA and NY. - Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 27, 2017

Okay now do the election - Zach Baron (@zachbaron) February 27, 2017

Most nights, I have a dream in which what just happened at the #Oscars actually happened on election night. - Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 27, 2017