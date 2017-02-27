antisemitismPolice Say More Than 100 Jewish Cemetery Headstones Have Been Damaged in Philadelphia
Jewish Cemetery Damage
awardsEmma Stone Says She was Holding Best Actress Envelope During the Best Picture Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
awardsSee How the La La Land Stars Reacted When They Found Out They Hadn't Won Best Picture
Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is correctly named Best Picture instead of La La Land at the Oscars, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
awardsWhat Really Went Down Inside the Oscars After That Best Picture Shock
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
awards

The Internet Lost It Over the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

6:18 AM UTC

The Internet had a field day after the 2017 Oscars ended in a shocking twist—Moonlight won Best Picture, but only after the award was mistakenly given to La La Land.

La La Land was expected to win the award, so the accidental announcement that it had won disappointed but did not shock those viewers who considered Moonlight—a deep, vivid coming-of-age story—the more deserving film. Although initial tweets about La La Land's win expressed anger, things changed when it was confirmed that Moonlight had actually won.

Everyone at first was incredibly confused.

Then confusion turned to joy as people realized the mix-up was not a joke.

Then began the political comparisons, as people said they wished the 2016 elections could have turned out like the Oscars.

