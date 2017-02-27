antisemitismPolice Say More Than 100 Jewish Cemetery Headstones Have Been Damaged in Philadelphia
Jewish Cemetery Damage
awardsEmma Stone Says She was Holding Best Actress Envelope During the Best Picture Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
awardsThe Internet Lost It Over the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land talks with award presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel after discovering that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture instead of La La Land.
awardsSee How the La La Land Stars Reacted When They Found Out They Hadn't Won Best Picture
Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is correctly named Best Picture instead of La La Land at the Oscars, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Emma Stone accepts Best Actress for La La Land from Leonardo DiCaprio during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Emma Stone accepts Best Actress for La La Land from Leonardo DiCaprio during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter—Getty Images
awards

Watch Emma Stone Thank Ryan Gosling in Her Sweet Oscar Speech

6:08 AM UTC

Emma Stone won her first Academy Award on Sunday night, taking home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in La La Land.

Stone thanked director Damien Chazelle as well as her co-star: "Ryan Gosling," she said, "thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure." To her crew and her friends, she said, "I'm going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my body."

"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do," she concluded, gesturing to her statuette, "and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I'm so grateful for that. So thank you so much, thank you."

