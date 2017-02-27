awardsLa La Land Thought They Won Best Picture. They Didn't.
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Oscars 2017Veteran Sound Mixer Kevin O’Connell Just Won His First Oscar After 21 Nominations
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
awardsWatch Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves at the Oscars
gosling-mean-tweets
awardsWatch a Guy Named Gary From Chicago Steal the Show at the Oscars
Mahershala Ali poses with "Gary from Chicago" during the 89th Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actors Faye Dunaway (L) and Warren Beatty speak onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter—Getty Images
awards

Watch Warren Beatty Explain How the Wrong Best Picture Oscar Winner Was Announced

5:40 AM UTC

When Warren Beatty first opened the envelope to announce the winner for the Best Picture Oscar Sunday night, he looked confused. He looked over to his co-presenter, Faye Dunaway for reassurance. "You're impossible," she said. "Come on." He handed her the envelope, and Dunaway announced that La La Land was the winner. Except La La Land didn't win. Moonlight did.

The La La Land creators were already giving their acceptance speeches when producers from the Oscars came on stage to tell them about the mixup. As the La La Land creators and stars left the stage and the bewildered but elated Moonlight winners took their place, Beatty came on stage to explain the mixup.

"I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone La La Land," he explained. Stone has just won the Best Actress nominee for the film. "That's why I took such a long look at Fey and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the best picture."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME