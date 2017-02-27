Oscars 2017Veteran Sound Mixer Kevin O’Connell Just Won His First Oscar After 21 Nominations
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
awardsWatch Celebrities Read Mean Tweets About Themselves at the Oscars
gosling-mean-tweets
awardsWatch a Guy Named Gary From Chicago Steal the Show at the Oscars
Mahershala Ali poses with "Gary from Chicago" during the 89th Academy Awards, on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
South KoreaSouth Korea's Main Opposition Party Will Seek the Prime Minister's Impeachment
South Korea Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Speaks At News Conference
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. Lucy Nicholson—Reuters
awards

La La Land Thought They Won Best Picture. They Didn't.

5:25 AM UTC

Sunday night's Oscar ceremony went out with a historic, shocking bang as the wrong film was announced as Best Picture winner, then corrected mid-acceptance speech. Presenting the award alongside Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty announced La La Land as Best Picture. After producer Jordan Horowitz began his acceptance speech, there was some commotion on the stage before Horowitz looked down at the card he was holding and announced that there had been a mistake: Moonlight was, in fact, Best Picture. Startled, the cast and filmmakers of La La Land began to exit the stage as writer-director Barry Jenkins and the Moonlight crew took the mic.

Host Jimmy Kimmel and Beatty reappeared to confirm Moonlight's win, and Jenkins went on to accept the award as a surprised audience cheered the official winner. Beatty said that he had been given the wrong card, which had Emma Stone's name on it, along with the film for which she won Best Actress.

Closing out the show, Kimmel joked that he'd never be back. "I knew I would screw this show up, I really did."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME