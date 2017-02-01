Beyoncé announced that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday.

The singer took to Instagram to deliver the good news, posting a photo of her growing belly, along with the caption " We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, on September 7, 2012.

See Beyoncé's Instagram announcement below.