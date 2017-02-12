MissouriKKK Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona Found Dead Near River in Missouri
Police line belt
White HouseWhite House's Stephen Miller Doubles Down on Voter Fraud Claim, But Gives No Evidence
Stephen Miller, White House senior advisor for policy, right, listens as Roger Campos, with the Minority Business Roundtable, during a meeting of small business leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Trump defended the immigration clampdown that sparked a global backlash over the weekend by blaming the confusion at airports on protesters and on a computer outage at Delta Air Lines Inc. that caused flight cancellations. Credit: Andrew Harrer / Pool via CNP - NO WIRE SERVICE - Photo by: Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
weatherNortheast Faces Winter Blast of Snow and Wind
A cross country skier travels in the snow at Lackawanna State Park during a Winterfest event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in North Abington Township, Pa. (Butch Comegys/The Times &amp; Tribune via AP)
TelevisionSaturday Night Live's Take on Kellyanne Conway Demonstrates the Show's Sharp Edge
Prince
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince's Warner Bros. Records catalog is going to all streaming services. Tidal's exclusive streaming rights ends Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Prince had given Tidal the exclusive rights before he died and the streaming service maintained the catalog for months after his death. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Chris O'Meara—AP
Music

Prince's Music Is Now on Spotify

Mesfin Fekadu / AP
7:33 PM UTC

(NEW YORK) — Tidal's exclusive streaming rights to Prince's Warner Bros. Records catalog is over.

The record company announced that starting Sunday, his music on the label — including albums like the seminal "Purple Rain" to his early work like "Dirty Mind" — will be made available on all streaming services.

The timing of the release — on the day of the Grammys — was not coincidental. All of the music is expected to be available on all streaming sites by the time the awards show begins and a tribute to the singer is planned during the ceremony.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Records Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang thanked Prince's estate for its help to make the deal possible.

Said Strang: "Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince's music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music's biggest night."

Prince was famously protective of the rights to his music and before he died chose Tidal to exclusively stream his new music and his catalog because of the financial equity of the deal. The service, which counts Jay Z as one of its owners, held on to those rights after Prince died April 21.

But the superstar died without a will, and decisions were made by his estate, and Universal Music Publishing became the administrator of his musical rights. Last November, the estate sued Jay Z's Roc Nation to halt Tidal's exclusive streaming rights.

Warner Bros. Records also announced Sunday plans to remaster "Purple Rain," a project Prince was working on before his death, as well as two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his Paisley Park vault. Those projects will be released June 9, two days after what would have been his 59th birthday.

"When we make any of Prince's music available to fans — from the hits to unreleased gems — we are committed to upholding Prince's high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films," Strang said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME