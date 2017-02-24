White HousePresident Trump's New Executive Order Takes Aims at Government Regulations
viral

Beyoncé Posted a Snapchat Photo and The Internet Can't Handle It

5:57 PM UTC

While Beyoncé cancelling her Coachella appearance might have bummed out some Bey Hive members on Thursday, they had no time to lament because Queen Bey graciously provided an engrossing diversion: a photo suggesting she has a secret Snapchat.

In an Instagram posted on Thursday following her Coachella announcement, Bey selected a photo of her and the one true Carter heir (at least, until the twins arrive,) Blue Ivy using the popular deer Snapchat filter. Needless to say, the Internet immediately freaked out about the potential of a private Beyoncé Snapchat account, with responses ranging from utter disbelief to strategic planning to find the account.

💕

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Of course, the most popular query was what Bey's Snapchat name actually is, but knowing how famously private Beyoncé is, we won't be holding our breath for her making her account public anytime soon.

With that being said, here's a look at the thirstiest responses on the web to Beyoncé revealing that she has a Snapchat.

