celebrities

Beyoncé's Intimate Pregnancy Photo Shoot Is the Ultimate Maternity Album

Cady Lang
3:45 PM UTC

Beyoncé basically broke the Internet Wednesday when she posted an eye-catching Instagram revealing that she's pregnant with twins. The Instagram in question was classic Beyoncé — impeccably art directed and commanding the attention of all mortals (in fact, it quickly claimed the title of the most-liked post on the social media platform in history, according to Instagram.)

But as the Bey Hive soon shrewdly pointed out, there was a good possibility that there were more photos — after all, we're talking about a woman who casually dropped an entire visual album with no warning.

Bey's diehard fans were rewarded when Beyoncé's eponymous website posted more shots of her pregnancy in all its glory, along with the fitting title, "I have three hearts." The new uploads included some intimate portraits with future big sister and the Carter-Knowles firstborn heir, Blue Ivy, and an underwater video, making what will likely go down in the pop culture canon as the ultimate maternity album.

See Beyoncé's flawless pregnancy photo album below.

#Beyonce

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

#Beyonce

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

#Beyonce

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

❤️

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

