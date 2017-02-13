Kellyanne Conway Responded to That Saturday Night Live Sketch

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump and frequent cable news commentator, responded to the Saturday Night Live sketch that had everyone talking over the weekend — one that showed Conway so desperate to appear on CNN with Jake Tapper that she was willing to do anything to get on air.
"Inquiring minds re: # SNL: @ jaketapper & I spoke this morning just before brunch time," Conway said on Twitter. "No boiling bunnies on the menu."
The bunny boiling is a reference to the film Fatal Attraction, which inspired the SNL sketch.
Tapper also responded to the SNL but on Sunday, retweeting a clip and captioning it with "Um."
When asked what he thought of the sketch, the host said it was "funny."