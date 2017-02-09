Kellyanne Conway Boosts Ivanka Trump's Products on TV: ‘Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka Trump's products during an appearance on Fox News Thursday after Nordstrom said it would stop carrying the retail line of the president's daughter.
“This is just wonderful line,” she told Fox & Friends. “I own some of it. I fully—I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”
President Donald Trump was widely criticized this week for slamming Nordstrom on Twitter after the company pulled Ivanka's line because of weak sales.