World Press Photo

An Iconic Photograph of an Assassination Is the World Press Photo of the Year

Olivier Laurent
10:30 AM UTC

Burhan Ozbilici’s photograph is intense and haunting. Shot in the seconds following the assassination of Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, it shows the gunman, Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, standing next to the lifeless body, with one hand pointing to the sky and the other still holding the gun. On his face, we can read his fury and determination, making Ozbilici’s photograph one of the most intense images of 2016.

The photograph, which has been equally celebrated for its importance and denounced for its raw depiction of a man’s fanaticism , led the news last December and will continue to do so in the weeks to come after a jury of professional photographers and editors selected it as the World Press Photo of the Year, a prestigious photojournalism award.

Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 19, 2016.
Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 19, 2016. Burhan Ozbilici—AP 

The jury, which convened in Amsterdam in early February, was, however, cripplingly split, TIME has learnt, with the photograph receiving a simple majority of 5-4, several people familiar with the judging, who asked not to be named, confirm.

“It was a very close thing,” says Magnum photographer Stuart Franklin, the chair of this year’s jury. “I didn’t think, if I’m honest with you, that it should be World Press Photo of the Year, but look, I’m just one of the jurors… The majority vote was that it should be the picture.”

The decision was a hard one to make, but one that she agrees with, says photographer Tanya Habjouqa, one of the nine members of the jury. "The World Press Photo of the Year holds mystery," she tells TIME. "It is a photo that despite being spot news – a raw, in-the-moment, truth – it also begs questions about the [killer's] motivations. Questions that may never be answered." Plus, she says, details about the image jolted her. "The poor state of the assassinated Russian ambassador's shoes along with the flung glasses in the corner. I had never noticed that before."

For photographer Mary F. Calvert, another member of the jury, there’s no doubt Ozbilici’s photograph deserved to win. “In the end, it was very apparent to us that the picture that won was the picture of the year,” she tells TIME. “It’s the consequential spot news picture that very few of us get an opportunity to experience in our lifetime as photojournalists. That picture was the shot heard around the world. I think there are very few people that didn’t see that picture.”

Ozbilici’s photograph, adds Calvert, draws its power from its universality. “The picture is indicative of the hate and desperation and frustration that’s so apparent in our society today,” she says. “It encompasses what’s happening in America, what’s happening with Russia, and what's happening in Syria. You can draw parallels with all kinds of similar events happening around the world.”

Three Photographers Witnessed an Assassination. One Photo Went Viral

But more importantly, as Ozbilici tells TIME, it shows the important role photojournalists play today. “Journalism has been neglected in the last few years,” he says. “This picture proves that we need great journalism. I feel this prize gives me more responsibilities toward my colleagues. It gives me a voice to support great journalism.”

The judges recognized that commitment not only through their choice of the World Press Photo of the Year, but also in the 45 other prizes they bestowed, starting with Daniel Berehulak’s in-depth investigation of thousands of drug-related murders in the Philippines. Done for the New York Times, the photo essay won first prize in the General News Stories category. “I think that’s an exemplary piece of photojournalism,” says Franklin. “Not only did he photograph it well, but he also did a great job of mapping the homicides and writing a very compelling text.”

Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, USA, on July 9, 2016.Jonathan Bachman—Reuters, Contemporary Issues - First Prize, Singles.
Morton County Sheriffs - Riot police clear marchers from a secondary road outside a Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) worker camp using rubber bullets, pepper spray, tasers and arrests. In other incidents they've employed militarized vehicles, water canons, tear gas and have been accused of using percussion grenades.
Work is life - In camp, every day tasks like cooking and chopping wood are the front line. Here men unload a massive donation of firewood.
Healers - A man is treated after being pepper sprayed by police. White people have joined the camps in large numbers, often standing in front of indigenous protestors to shield them with their bodies. A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with temperatures below freezing, police deployed water canons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades. Amber Bracken
Oceti Sakowin - Oceti Sakowin, or the Seven Council Fires, is the true name of the great Sioux nation and refers to the coming together of the different factions of the tribe. Oglala, Cheyenne, Ut, Cree, Hopi and non-indigenous all are among the 200+ tribes represented in the camps and on the front lines. The last time there was a similar gathering was before the Battle of the Little Bighorn, 1876.Jesse Jaso, 12, enters the Unity Teepee, at the Sacred Stone Camp near Cannonball, ND on Saturday, September 10, 2016. The teepee is signed by camp supporters from all over North America and around the world. Amber Bracken for Buzzfeed News
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -MARCH 29, 2016: A the Emergency hospital Najiba holds her nephew Shabir, age 2, who was injured from a bomb blast which killed his sister in Kabul on March 29, 2016. Najiba had to stay with the children as their mother buried her daughter.In 2016 marked another milestone in its 15-year engagement in Afghanistan. Despite billions of dollars spent by the international community to stabilize the country, Afghanistan has seen little improvement in terms of overall stability and human security. The situation on the ground for Afghans continues to be grave. Security for the Afghan people has also deteriorated in large swaths of the country, further complicating humanitarian response. Afghan civilians are at greater risk today than at any time since Taliban rule. According to UN statistics, in the first half of 2016 at least 1,600 people had died, and more than 3,500 people were injured, a 4 per cent increase in overall civilian causalities compared to the same period last year. The upsurge in violence has had devastating consequences for civilians, with suicide bombings and targeted attacks by the Taliban and other insurgents causing 70 percent of all civilian casualties.
Cuba on the Edge of Change
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
Mosul, November 2, 2016The Iraqis Special Operations Forces (Isof 1, Golden Division, ISF) are searching houses of Cogjali, a eastern district of Mosul, looking for Daesh members, equipment and evidences.Young and adult men are quickly interviewed.Most of the time, civilians feel insecure while fighters of isof, still under the threat of snipers and car bombs, feel being in hostile territory.Photo Laurent van der Stockt / Getty ReportagesCogjali, Mossoul, le 2 novembre 2016Des forces spéciales de Isof 1 (Golden Division, ICTF), encore sporadiquement pris pour cible par des snipers, parcourent les rues de Cogjali et cherchent la présence de membres de Daesh maison par maison. Les jeunes hommes et les adultes sont d'abord sommairement questionnés. Dans beaucoup de situations, les habitants se sentent en insécurité pendant que les membres des ICTF menacés par les snipers et les voitures suicides sont en terrain hostile.Photo Laurent Van der Stockt
PHILIPPINES-POLITICS-CRIME
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
Fleeing Mosul
Fleeing Mosul
Fleeing Mosul
Iraq's Mass Graves
Libya, Sirte: Soon after he surrendered, an ISIS fighter is violently dragged by Libyan fighters affiliated with the government in Tripoli while they shout and threaten to lynch him on December 5, 2016. Few minutes later he was found in the same place shot dead multiple times. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: Fighters of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government walk around the gigantic chandelier of the conference room in Ouagadougou congress complex on July 14, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: A woman and a child, allegedly IS family members, are seen after fighters of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government took them out of the fighting area in Al Jiza neighbourhood in Sirte on December 1, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: A fighter of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government carries a comrade who was seriously injured just seconds before by a booby trap placed by ISIS fighters on July 14, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicles as they advance towards Islamic State held territory in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
An Assassination
Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 19, 2016.
An Assassination
SYRIA-CONFLICT
SYRIA-CONFLICT-ALEPPO
SYRIA-CONFLICT
SYRIA-CONFLICT
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0002
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0005
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0003
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0008
The New York Times received another two awards with photographers Sergey Ponomarev and Tomas Munita in Iraq and Cuba respectively. “These photographers spent considerable time digging into important news and social issues that were among the biggest stories of the year,” says the Times’ international photo editor, David Furst. “We're thrilled and humbled by the recognition. It validates our commitment to in-depth photojournalism across the world, and the time and resources we invest to cover the biggest stories of the year."

Other winners include Jonathan Bachman’s iconic image of Ieshia Evans, a Baton Rouge protester who is seen facing two police officers in riot gear as she’s about to be arrested; Laurent Van der Stockt's heart-wrenching photograph of a terrorized Iraqi girl during the army's Mosul offensive; and Brent Stirton's searing images of the rapid destruction of the rhinoceros population, shot for National Geographic.

See the full list of winners in the news, people, sports and nature categories.

Olivier Laurent is the editor of TIME LightBox. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @olivierclaurent

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

