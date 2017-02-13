Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase during day three of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 9, 2016 in Liverpool, England.

With spectacular wins and even more spectacular falls, the Grand National is one of sport’s most dramatic events. This is reflected in Tom Jenkins’ photograph of Jockey Nina Carberry’s theatrical tumble at this year’s race, which won First Prize in the Sports Singles category at the World Press Photo awards.

An Iconic Photograph of an Assassination Is the World Press Photo of the Year

Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach’s photograph of a grinning Usain Bolt clinching gold at the Men’s 100m seemed to encapsulate the vitality and joy of the Olympic Games and won Second Place in the same category.

Giovanni Capriotti’s unconventional portrayal of Rugby players, which throws macho stereotyping out the window, won First Prize for the Stories category. Meanwhile, the intensity and pleasure of competitive chess was thoughtfully drawn by Michael Hanke, whose series, which won Second Prize in the same category, shows that excitement can be found off the pitch too.

The winning photographs were selected from among 80,408 images submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries. In the end, 45 photographers from 25 countries made up the winning list. They will receive their awards at a ceremony in Amsterdam on April 22.

See the winning images in the Nature , People and News categories, as well as the World Press Photo of the Year .

