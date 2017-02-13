White HouseJustin Trudeau to Meet President Trump in a Crucial Visit For Canada
Grand National steeplechase 2016
Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase during day three of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 9, 2016 in Liverpool, England.Tom Jenkins—The Guardian, winner in the Sports - First Prize, Singles category.
Grand National steeplechase 2016
Jamaika's Usain Bolt smiles as he looks back while winning his 100m semi-final race at the Rio 2016 Olympics on August 14, 2006 in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
Muddy York Rugby Football Club's player Michael Smith carries the ball against the Nashville Grizzlies during the semi final of the Hoagland Shield on Saturday May 29, 2016, at the Ted Rhodes Park, in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville beat Toronto 15-0. The Muddy's boys finished the tournament with two wins and two losses, marking an historical edition of the Bingham cup. The next goal of the team is to beat, for the first time ever, a straight side.
Muddy York Rugby Football Club players Michael Smith, left, Devin McCarney, centre, and Jean Paul Markides are photographed during a rehearsal for their performance at the annual team's fundraiser drag show on Saturday November 5, 2016, in Toronto, Ontario. Fundraisers, along with sponsorships, play a major role for the team's season budget. Each player pays an annual fee to the club, that covers the uniforms, practice facilities and Rugby Ontario fees. Muddy Yorks helps or provides players who can't afford the payment, with an exemption.
Muddy York Rugby Football Club's player Jean Paul Markides (left) kisses his partner and teammate Kasimir Kosakowski during the pride parade on Sunday July 3, 2016, in Toronto, Ontario. The couple has been together for roughly two years. They joined Muddy York Rfc together one and a half year ago. Markides, out for the season due to an injury, is always around to support the team and his partner, and to take part in the club's social events.
The New York Gotham Knights players celebrate their Bingham Plate win over the London King's Cross Steelers on Sunday May 29, 2016, at the Ted Rhodes Park, in Nashville, Tennessee. New York edged London 14-12. The Gotham Knights were established back in 2001, after September 11, when Mark Bingham, the former gay rugby player after whom the cup is named, and New York Gotham Knights virtual founder, gave his life as a hero on board of the flight United 93. Muddy York Rugby Football Club looks at the Gotham Knights as a true model in terms of players development, growth and inclusiveness.
Adaptive Athlete
Adaptive Athlete
Adaptive Athlete
Adaptive Athlete
Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechas
World Press Photo

World Press Photo 2017: The Best Sports Images

Alexandra Genova
10:30 AM UTC

With spectacular wins and even more spectacular falls, the Grand National is one of sport’s most dramatic events. This is reflected in Tom Jenkins’ photograph of Jockey Nina Carberry’s theatrical tumble at this year’s race, which won First Prize in the Sports Singles category at the World Press Photo awards.

An Iconic Photograph of an Assassination Is the World Press Photo of the Year

Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach’s photograph of a grinning Usain Bolt clinching gold at the Men’s 100m seemed to encapsulate the vitality and joy of the Olympic Games and won Second Place in the same category.

Giovanni Capriotti’s unconventional portrayal of Rugby players, which throws macho stereotyping out the window, won First Prize for the Stories category. Meanwhile, the intensity and pleasure of competitive chess was thoughtfully drawn by Michael Hanke, whose series, which won Second Prize in the same category, shows that excitement can be found off the pitch too.

The winning photographs were selected from among 80,408 images submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries. In the end, 45 photographers from 25 countries made up the winning list. They will receive their awards at a ceremony in Amsterdam on April 22.

See the winning images in the Nature, People and News categories, as well as the World Press Photo of the Year.

