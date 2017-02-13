White HouseJustin Trudeau to Meet President Trump in a Crucial Visit For Canada
Justin Trudeau
IraqPresident Trump's Travel Ban Is Threatening to Undermine the Future of U.S.-Iraqi Relations
IRAQ-CONFLICT
TelevisionJohn Oliver Tackles Reality Itself in the Wake of Trump's Presidency
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
celebritiesAdele Confirms Marriage to Simon Konecki During Grammys Acceptance Speech
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
VIEW GALLERY | 59 PHOTOS
Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, USA, on July 9, 2016.Jonathan Bachman—Reuters, Contemporary Issues - First Prize, Singles.
Morton County Sheriffs - Riot police clear marchers from a secondary road outside a Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) worker camp using rubber bullets, pepper spray, tasers and arrests. In other incidents they've employed militarized vehicles, water canons, tear gas and have been accused of using percussion grenades.
Work is life - In camp, every day tasks like cooking and chopping wood are the front line. Here men unload a massive donation of firewood.
Healers - A man is treated after being pepper sprayed by police. White people have joined the camps in large numbers, often standing in front of indigenous protestors to shield them with their bodies. A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with temperatures below freezing, police deployed water canons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades. Amber Bracken
Oceti Sakowin - Oceti Sakowin, or the Seven Council Fires, is the true name of the great Sioux nation and refers to the coming together of the different factions of the tribe. Oglala, Cheyenne, Ut, Cree, Hopi and non-indigenous all are among the 200+ tribes represented in the camps and on the front lines. The last time there was a similar gathering was before the Battle of the Little Bighorn, 1876.Jesse Jaso, 12, enters the Unity Teepee, at the Sacred Stone Camp near Cannonball, ND on Saturday, September 10, 2016. The teepee is signed by camp supporters from all over North America and around the world. Amber Bracken for Buzzfeed News
ZIKA IN BRAZIL
ZIKA IN BRAZIL
ZIKA IN BRAZIL
ZIKA IN BRAZIL
Copacabana Palace
Copacabana Palace
Copacabana Palace
Copacabana Palace
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -MARCH 29, 2016: A the Emergency hospital Najiba holds her nephew Shabir, age 2, who was injured from a bomb blast which killed his sister in Kabul on March 29, 2016. Najiba had to stay with the children as their mother buried her daughter.In 2016 marked another milestone in its 15-year engagement in Afghanistan. Despite billions of dollars spent by the international community to stabilize the country, Afghanistan has seen little improvement in terms of overall stability and human security. The situation on the ground for Afghans continues to be grave. Security for the Afghan people has also deteriorated in large swaths of the country, further complicating humanitarian response. Afghan civilians are at greater risk today than at any time since Taliban rule. According to UN statistics, in the first half of 2016 at least 1,600 people had died, and more than 3,500 people were injured, a 4 per cent increase in overall civilian causalities compared to the same period last year. The upsurge in violence has had devastating consequences for civilians, with suicide bombings and targeted attacks by the Taliban and other insurgents causing 70 percent of all civilian casualties.
09_natgeo_china_train
Cuba on the Edge of Change
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
A Nation in Mourning: Images of Cuba After Fidel Castro
out-of-the-way
out-of-the-way
out-of-the-way
Mosul, November 2, 2016The Iraqis Special Operations Forces (Isof 1, Golden Division, ISF) are searching houses of Cogjali, a eastern district of Mosul, looking for Daesh members, equipment and evidences.Young and adult men are quickly interviewed.Most of the time, civilians feel insecure while fighters of isof, still under the threat of snipers and car bombs, feel being in hostile territory.Photo Laurent van der Stockt / Getty ReportagesCogjali, Mossoul, le 2 novembre 2016Des forces spéciales de Isof 1 (Golden Division, ICTF), encore sporadiquement pris pour cible par des snipers, parcourent les rues de Cogjali et cherchent la présence de membres de Daesh maison par maison. Les jeunes hommes et les adultes sont d'abord sommairement questionnés. Dans beaucoup de situations, les habitants se sentent en insécurité pendant que les membres des ICTF menacés par les snipers et les voitures suicides sont en terrain hostile.Photo Laurent Van der Stockt
PHILIPPINES-POLITICS-CRIME
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals'
Fleeing Mosul
Fleeing Mosul
Fleeing Mosul
Iraq's Mass Graves
Libya, Sirte: Soon after he surrendered, an ISIS fighter is violently dragged by Libyan fighters affiliated with the government in Tripoli while they shout and threaten to lynch him on December 5, 2016. Few minutes later he was found in the same place shot dead multiple times. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: Fighters of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government walk around the gigantic chandelier of the conference room in Ouagadougou congress complex on July 14, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: A woman and a child, allegedly IS family members, are seen after fighters of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government took them out of the fighting area in Al Jiza neighbourhood in Sirte on December 1, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
Libya, Sirte: A fighter of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government carries a comrade who was seriously injured just seconds before by a booby trap placed by ISIS fighters on July 14, 2016. Alessio Romenzi
A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicles as they advance towards Islamic State held territory in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
An Assassination
Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 19, 2016.
An Assassination
SYRIA-CONFLICT
SYRIA-CONFLICT-ALEPPO
SYRIA-CONFLICT
SYRIA-CONFLICT
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0002
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0005
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0003
Mathieu_Willcocks_Mediterranean_Migration_0008
Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a pr
... VIEW MORE
1 of 59
World Press Photo

World Press Photo 2017: The Best News Images

Alexandra Genova
10:30 AM UTC

When America erupted in protest after the shooting death of Alton Sterling, one image elegantly illustrated the power of peaceful defiance. The photograph shows demonstrator Ieshia Evans standing resolute as two heavily armored police approach her and came to represent what was happening in Baton Rouge – and the country – at that moment. The poignancy of this moment is reflected at this year’s World Press Photo awards and the iconic image, taken by Jonathan Bachman, has won First Prize in the Singles category.

An Iconic Photograph of an Assassination Is the World Press Photo of the Year

Clashes between police and activists also marked the Anti-DAPL protests, which saw riot police use rubber bullets, pepper spray and tasers to clear marchers from the Standing Rock site. Amber Bracken’s documentation of the struggle won First Prize in the Stories category. While Tomas Munita’s haunting portrayal of Cuba in mourning for Fidel Castro was another notable series that made this year's News Shortlist.

The winning photographs were selected from among 80,408 images submitted by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries. In the end, 45 photographers from 25 countries made up the winning list. They will receive their awards at a ceremony in Amsterdam on April 22.

See the winning images in the Sports, Nature and People categories, as well as the World Press Photo of the Year.

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME