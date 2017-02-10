Watch Live: Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe Hold Press Conference

President Donald Trump will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday before they head to Florida together for the weekend.

Trump and Abe will meet Friday morning and then hold a joint press conference before they have a working lunch together, according to the White House press office. In the afternoon, the president will depart for West Palm Beach, Florida, where he'll dine with his wife, Abe and Abe's wife this evening. The Trumps will host the Abes at their Mar-A-Lago resort, which the Administration has taken to calling "the winter White House."

Watch Trump and Abe's press conference live here. It's scheduled to start at 1 pm ET.