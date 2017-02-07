The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie in Every State

Girl Scout Cookies are beloved by people all across the country, but there are a few flavors of the iconic snack that are much more highly sought-after than others.

A map created by product discovery and reviews website Influenster shows which cookie is the most popular in every state, revealing that, unsurprisingly, Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas hold the top two spots in America's heart.

Thin Mints were the No. 1 overall choice, scoring the highest number of total votes among the 5,054 people polled and earning the most states. Caramel deLites were a close second while Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs came in third. The only other flavor to make the list was Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches, which claimed Vermont and Wyoming.

See the map above.