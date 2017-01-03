



To celebrate a century of Girl Scout selling cookies, a new duo of flavors is now ready to make its way to homes across America, these ones derived from the old-school mystique of the campfire. The s’mores cookies (two kinds!) are both mixes of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate, supplying Girl Scout’s signature satisfying crunch and sugar rush.

They taste great, too: one type, coated in chocolate, offers a decidedly sweet, chocolate-forward treat, while the other, with its cracker exterior, is reminiscent of an animal cracker with a double layer of filling. (It’s also vegan.) They will be available in select markets this year; the version you get will vary depending on which baker your local troop contracts with.



But the real news is the celebration of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. The first sales harken back to 1917 and the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where the girls sold batches of cookies out of their high school cafeteria. In 1922, American Girl magazine included a sugar cookie recipe with the suggestion that the sweets be sold for 25 to 30 cents a dozen. Now, of course, Girl Scout cookies are ubiquitous nationally—and are baked not by the troops themselves, but by commercial bakers, a trend kicked off in 1936 to supply growing demand. And it’s serious business: the girls generate nearly $800 million in sales annually from 50 million households, according to Girl Scouts of the USA, the full net revenue from which goes towards the activities of the local troops. (About 1 million active Girl Scouts are involved.)

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long been the engine that powers Girl Scouts on every level,” said interim Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo.

The s’mores are the latest in the now 12-cookie lineup, joining beloved classics like Thin Mints and Samoas in continuing the organization’s long-lasting traditions—and popularity with the public. So when a Girl Scout comes knocking this season, be prepared to update your order. And with online ordering now part of their skill set, there’s no excuse to miss out on the s’mores.