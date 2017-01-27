President Trump's First Week is a Mixed Bag

The first week of the Trump presidency is on the books, and it went exactly as should have been expected. The businessman-turned-politician has bucked convention, promulgated falsehoods and begun the work of implementing his agenda.

President Trump's first foray onto the global stage as president is already a mixed bag. As he hosts British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit, Syria, and other global challenges, Trump is still smarting from the cancellation of the planned visit of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. The controversy was only heightened after the White House floated and then walked back a proposal for a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the border wall—a plan that would have in effect had American consumers paying for it. But the more protectionist idea is something that the Trump administration is considering, if in an altered form, and signals that his rethinking of American trade policy is coming to fruition.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivered a warning to foreign countries that the U.S. involvement with the UN is changing."For those that don't have our back, we're taking names," she said Friday. It comes as the Trump administration seeks to redefine American foreign policy to one of "America First."

What Trump's wall plan could mean for consumers. What to know about Trump's SCOTUS finalists. And what the First Family has been up to.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Trump's Plans Mean That the Cost of the Wall Could Be Passed on to U.S. Consumers

White House floats, then walks-back, a Mexico import tax [TIME]

Here's What to Know About President Trump's 3 Supreme Court Finalists

Announcement to come Thursday [TIME]

In Trump's White House, a Day of Confusion and Change

A chaotic first week [Associated Press]

President Trump’s First Seven Days of False Claims, Inaccurate Statements and Exaggerations

Fact-checking the president [Washington Post]

Sound Off

"We don’t need this. Some people have come in with evil intentions. Most haven’t, I guess, but we can’t take chances." — President Trump to Sean Hannity on his planned immigration and refugee restrictions

"I do believe we're going to have a much better plan, we're going to have a cheaper plan, I think it's going to be a lot less expensive." — Trump to Hannity on his Obamacare replacement plan

Bits and Bites

President Trump and Russia's Putin Are Going to Talk on the Phone This Weekend [Reuters]

Bowling, Selfies, Executive Orders: The Trump Family's White House Instagrams [TIME]

GOP airs old grievances in private Pence meeting [Politico]

Trump pressured Park Service to find proof for his claims about inauguration crowd [Washington Post]

Questions swirl after Trump admin says tax will pay for wall [Associated Press]

Meet President Trump's Official White House Photographer [TIME]

In private meeting, Pence vows ‘full evaluation of voting rolls’ over claims of voting fraud [Washington Post]