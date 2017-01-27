MiamiMiami-Dade Is No Longer a ‘Sanctuary’ for Undocumented Immigrants
Protesters hold signs during a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami. on Jan. 26, 2017.
LGBTHow Being Gay Affected My Career Path in Silicon Valley
A participants holds a rainbow flag duri
White HousePresident Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting' Following Her Women's March Speech
Women's March on Washington - March
White HousePresident Trump Asked the National Park Service for Photos Supporting His Inauguration Crowd Claim: Report
Attendees line the Mall as they watch ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an award ceremony at St. Catherine Hall of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 26, 2017.  Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
White House

President Trump and Russia's Putin Are Going to Talk on the Phone This Weekend

Denis Pinchuk/Reuters
12:46 PM UTC

(MOSCOW) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to use a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Saturday to congratulate him on taking office and to exchange views on the current state of bilateral ties, the Kremlin said.

Asked if they would discuss Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said it was unlikely they would have substantive discussions on the entire range of issues facing their countries, as it was their first contact since Trump's inauguration.

Asked about media reports that Trump was preparing to lift or soften sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said: "I know nothing about that."

Peskov said the call would take place on Saturday evening Moscow time.

(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME