Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. U.S. Army/AP

President Trump Calls Chelsea Manning an 'Ungrateful TRAITOR' After She Wrote About Barack Obama

President Trump turned his attention to Chelsea Manning Thursday in an early-morning tweet calling the Army intelligence analyst turned whistleblower a "ungrateful TRAITOR" for criticizing President Obama.

Manning, whose sentence President Obama commuted during his final week in office, published a column in The Guardian arguing that Obama's willingness to compromise undermined progressive causes.

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump's apparent defense of Obama represents a surprising turn given the new president's barrage of insults about his predecessor's leadership throughout the campaign.