President Trump turned his attention to Chelsea Manning Thursday in an early-morning tweet calling the Army intelligence analyst turned whistleblower a "ungrateful TRAITOR" for criticizing President Obama.
Manning, whose sentence President Obama commuted during his final week in office, published a column in The Guardian arguing that Obama's willingness to compromise undermined progressive causes.
Trump's apparent defense of Obama represents a surprising turn given the new president's barrage of insults about his predecessor's leadership throughout the campaign.