ItalyHow the Northern League's Matteo Salvini Plans to Bring Italy's Far-Right to Power
Matteo Salvini, member of the Lega Nord in Italy.
WorldTheresa May to Say the U.S.-U.K. Relationship 'Made the Modern World.'
Day Three Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
film photographyKodak Wants to Bring Back More Films
resistancePerhaps the Largest Protest in U.S. History Was Brought to You by Trump
jody-rogac-womans-march-washington-dc-protest
Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick.
Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick.  U.S. Army/AP
Donald Trump

President Trump Calls Chelsea Manning an 'Ungrateful TRAITOR' After She Wrote About Barack Obama

Justin Worland
12:42 PM UTC

President Trump turned his attention to Chelsea Manning Thursday in an early-morning tweet calling the Army intelligence analyst turned whistleblower a "ungrateful TRAITOR" for criticizing President Obama.

Manning, whose sentence President Obama commuted during his final week in office, published a column in The Guardian arguing that Obama's willingness to compromise undermined progressive causes.

Trump's apparent defense of Obama represents a surprising turn given the new president's barrage of insults about his predecessor's leadership throughout the campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME