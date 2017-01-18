



White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended President Obama’s decision to shorten the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who had been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for leaking government and military secrets.

In a decision announced on Tuesday, Manning’s sentence will now expire in May 2017.

During a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington on Wednesday morning, Earnest said the president made that decision in “pursuit of justice.”

“Chelsea Manning was convicted of serious crimes. she also took responsibility for those crimes. She expressed remorse for those crimes. She has spent most of the last seven years behind bars in the [prison at Fort Leavenworth] for those crimes,” Earnest said. “The president made a decision to commute her sentence because her 35 year sentence was much longer than the sentence that was handed down to people who committed similar crimes but got much less attention.”



The president has faced criticism for the commutation, which was announced along with over 200 others on Tuesday evening. President Obama also issued 64 pardons in his latest act of executive clemency. The majority of the sentences commuted aligned with the president’s goals to lessen the impact of the war on drugs, but Manning’s commutation stood out given the high profile nature of her case. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the president’s decision “outrageous.”

“Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets,” Ryan said in a press statement. “President Obama now leaves in place a dangerous precedent that those who compromise our national security won’t be held accountable for their crimes.”

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida called the decision a “grave mistake” and “shameful” in separate statements.

Earnest attacked Congressional Republicans for criticizing President Obama, while supporting President-elect Donald Trump, who has spoken favorably of WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

“The argument that they make against Chelsea Manning and the president’s decision to commute her sentence requires the American people to willfully ignore those comments from the president elect, the man that they endorsed,” Earnest said at Wednesday’s breakfast. “I’m tempted to say that this is an astonishing display of intellectual dishonesty from Congressional Republicans but it’s actually just par for the course for them.”