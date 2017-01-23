How President Trump Started the Week

+ READ ARTICLE





President Donald Trump didn’t change. As he took the oath of office, the new Commander in Chief delivered a dark Inaugural Address, warning of “American Carnage,” and promising to dramatically reshape the nation’s foreign policy by placing “America First.” As he begins his first full week in office Trump is trying to put a rocky start behind him, after a weekend spent reacting to lower-than-expected attendance at the Inauguration. On Monday morning he met with business leaders and prepared to sign an Executive Order ending the U.S. involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership. A mostly symbolic order Friday took a stand against Obamacare, while a routine regulatory freeze to allow his Administration to review what agencies have planned is in place.



Already Trump has overseen his first air strikes against ISIS, according to the Pentagon. He’s also held his first calls with foreign leaders and will host British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday at the White House, after making his first trip on Air Force One Thursday to Philadelphia to meet with congressional Republicans.

Meanwhile, the global Women’s March movement drew many hundreds of thousands to Washington, and millions around the world in protest of the new president. But the lasting political impact of the day remains to be seen, as Democrats start off the 2018 cycle from a position of weakness, both structurally and with their messaging.

Must Reads

Sound Off

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary — gave alternative facts.” — Kellyanne Conway to NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday

“For too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” — President Donald Trump in his inaugural address

Sound Off

