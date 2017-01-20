Donald Trump took the oath of office on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States, surrounded by politicians, dignitaries and celebrities. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath at Trump’s inauguration, which was also attended by outgoing President Obama and Michelle Obama, outgoing Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, and Trump’s family members.

The following interactive photo lets you zoom in on any of the circled faces to see who’s who. Select a name or click a circle to zoom in.