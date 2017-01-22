Lindsey Graham and John McCain Will Support Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is joining Sen. John McCain in saying he will support Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

Graham confirmed his position on CBS’ “Face the Nation” and in a joint statement with McCain.

The two GOP senators have urged Trump to back tougher U.S. sanctions against Russia for trying to influence U.S. voters by hacking Democratic emails.

In a joint statement Sunday, the senators said: “Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests.”

Graham told CBS that he is “begging this president to understand that if we don’t help others over there we’re always going to be endangered here.”