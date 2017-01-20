+ READ ARTICLE





Leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, Seth Meyers took some time to predict how his first hours in office will play out.

During the “A Closer Look” segment of Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, the host joked that the day’s festivities will conclude with an impeachment hearing, showing a clip in which the chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush deemed Trump’s business conflicts unconstitutional. “I guess that explains the schedule,” Meyers said. “Noon swearing-in, 3 p.m. inaugural parade, 6 p.m. impeachment hearing.”

Meyers also had fun with Trump’s lack of A-list inaugural performers, joking about desperate attempts to get notable names. “You get an ambassadorship for booking an inauguration performer?,” he said. “If that were the case, you can bet Chris Christie would be cold-calling everyone in the Los Angeles phone book — ‘Please, Rihanna, if you do this, I could be ambassador to Chile, and I love Chili’s!'”

